Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 6

Sponsored by:

• Northbound CPD vehicle driver fatally struck man, 39, riding an e-scooter Thursday around 12:30 AM near 32nd/Princeton in Bridgeport. Officers were hospitalized (ABC)

• SUV driver, 44, fatally struck cycle, likely an e-moto, rider, 67, today around 4:30 AM in 3300 block of W. Peterson in North Park. Motorists cited for failure to reduce speed. (ABC)

• …Per the SBC Fatality Tracker, these were the 4th fatal e-scooter crash and likely the 3rd e-moto fatality in Chicago this year

• Sedan driver fatally struck woman, 74, crossing 4-lane Farnsworth Avenue, which has no marked crosswalks near Indian Avenue in Aurora on Wed. around 6:11 PM (ABC)

• “The CTA is getting rid of 14 bus stops on the Damen #50 Bus. That will result in much faster transit times, and more predictable scheduling.” (A City That Works)

• “Nearly 74% of Chicago voters were in favor of a referendum that would charge owners of vacant or undeveloped property with an annual tax that would support CPS.” (Sun-Times)

• “Park Ridge eyes mandatory affordable housing requirements for developers” (Tribune)

• Tribune editorial: “Despite our differences w/ Johnson, Sigcho-Lopez, 25th, we are behind them all the way when it comes to their proposed Mobile Food Carts Licensing Ordinance.”

• Nice: There was a Chicago- & CTA-centric release party for the album “Made in Chicago” by Lalah Hathaway, whose dad was soul legend Donny Hathaway.

• …And also: “R&B Superstar Lalah Hathaway Takes Listeners on Musical Journey on CTA’s Podcast.”

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!