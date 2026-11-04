Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 4

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Red, Brown, Purple trains are bypassed multiple stations near Loop last night due to smoking train near Armitage, fire department near Armitage Station. (ABC)

• Thoughts on the election results from advocates (Momentum, Chicago Critical Mass)

• “Metra will soon unveil a new alert system for riders, but some may need to make a change to see them” (NBC)

• News-Star calls Smart Streets program “spy cameras” to enforce “privileged bike lanes,” gets a couple of facts wrong about how the initiative works (Bluesky, Twitter)

• On what planet is it true that “Few riders are using” the Leland Greenway? (All Things Cycling, Bluesky, Twitter)

• Another argument for implementing O’Hare Flyer express train service to the airport? “Parking attendants strike at O’Hare, McCormick Place, Hyatt Regency.” (Sun-Times)

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