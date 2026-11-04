Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 4

9:23 AM CST on November 4, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 4
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Red, Brown, Purple trains are bypassed multiple stations near Loop last night due to smoking train near Armitage, fire department near Armitage Station. (ABC)

• Thoughts on the election results from advocates (Momentum, Chicago Critical Mass)

• “Metra will soon unveil a new alert system for riders, but some may need to make a change to see them” (NBC)

• News-Star calls Smart Streets program “spy cameras” to enforce “privileged bike lanes,” gets a couple of facts wrong about how the initiative works (Bluesky, Twitter)

• On what planet is it true that “Few riders are using” the Leland Greenway? (All Things Cycling, Bluesky, Twitter)

• Another argument for implementing O’Hare Flyer express train service to the airport? “Parking attendants strike at O’Hare, McCormick Place, Hyatt Regency.” (Sun-Times)

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

More from Streetsblog Chicago

NITA

Transit experts and advocates share first thoughts on NITA’s 2027 budget, hoping it’s got what it takes to change the game

November 3, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 3

November 3, 2026
2027 Chicago Mayoral Election

Part 2 of the presser with mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza: What are her thoughts on public transportation?

November 2, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2

November 2, 2026
Complete Streets

Documents show Archer protester and political operative “Maria Martinez of Brighton Park” is actually Maria Moctezuma of Clearing

October 30, 2026
See all posts