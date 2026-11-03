Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 3
9:00 AM CST on November 3, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Part 2 of the presser with mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza: What are her thoughts on public transportation?
In addition to talking about the CTA's challenges, she discussed what she liked about using transit in Seoul, South Korea, and Taipei, Taiwan.
November 2, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2
November 2, 2026
Documents show Archer protester and political operative “Maria Martinez of Brighton Park” is actually Maria Moctezuma of Clearing
"The Megaphone Lady" currently works for the aldermanic campaign of fellow Archer Avenue traffic safety project demonstrator Claudia Zuno, who is running against project supporter Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th).
October 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31
October 30, 2026
SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Northwest and West sides, including Irving Park, Avondale, Austin, and Logan Square
October 29, 2026