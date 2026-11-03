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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 3

9:00 AM CST on November 3, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 3
Copenhagenize.com

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• Metra Electric train struck person Tuesday around 7:15 AM at Calumet Station in East Hazel Crest, condition of victim not reported (CBS)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “Suspect released without charges after stabbing at CTA Division Blue Line station, Chicago police say” (CBS)

• More coverage of NITA’s proposed budget (Sun-Times, Tribune, Audacy, Daily Line)

• “CTA Awards Contract for Track Design Work on Forest Park Branch of Blue Line to Increase Service Speed and Reliability”

• Halloween ended Saturday, which means it’s time for NITA, CTA, Metra, and Pace to announce their holiday bus and train plans!

• “Metra 2026 Holiday Train Schedule Announced. Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look” (WTTW)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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