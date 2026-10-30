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Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31

8:59 AM CDT on October 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31
Copenhagenize.com

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• “Metra study details how to achieve regional rail vision”

• Metra: “Bridge lift to close Rock Island Line the weekend of Nov. 13-15”

• “Chicago Avenue Bridge Reopening Delayed To Next Spring As Alderman Reilly Fumes” (Block Club)

• “5 Candidates File To Run In 27th Ward, Challenging Burnett Family’s Decades-Long Hold On Seat.”

• …Incumbent Ald. Walter “Red” Burnett III, appointed after dad stepped down, had cold feet about Grand Avenue safety project, has voiced support for new Green Line stations.

• “Owner of Elmhurst Metra station’s coffee shop charges with selling meth.” Maybe he should switch to decaf? (Daily Herald)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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