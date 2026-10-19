Take it to the bridge! Car-free Cortland span activated by live bands during Bike Grid’s “The People’s Bridge” happening

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

“Like a bridge over troubled water

I will ease your mind”

– “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel, 1970

Thanks in part to yesterday’s terrific Chicago weather, “The People’s Bridge” event organized by the grassroots group, Chicago, Bike Grid Now!, drew some 200 people for live music on the Cortland Street Bridge, where motorized vehicles are currently banned. The purpose of the gathering was to support permanently pedestrianizing the historic span, which at present is a popular commuting route for folks on foot, bikes, and e-scooters.

While police stood by at the event, I was told that the interactions between the officers and organizers were cordial.

In case you haven’t been following the recent Cortland commotion, recently some Chicagoans who drive and their City Council representatives have been upset because the bridge, which denuted in 1902, isn’t currently open for crosstown car and truck trips. It’s been closed to motor vehicles since September 2025. Last August, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced that the structure could no longer safely carry heavy traffic, and it was unclear when it would reopen to drivers.

Bikes parked at the gathering.

Local alders Brian Hopkins (2nd), Scott Waguespack (32nd), and Timmy Knudsen (43rd) responded by sponsoring an ordinance to pull the structure’s landmark status so that the span could be fixed more quickly, or completely replaced. But last Tuesday at the City Council’s Zoning Committee meeting, Ald. Hopkins said CDOT chief William Cheaks promised him the bridge repairs will be done by the end of 2028, and therefore Hopkins delayed the vote, Block Club Chicago reported.

Riding west across the bridge.

However, as Streetsblog previously discussed, many residents view the bridge’s current status as a feature, not a defect, and they want to see it stay car-free forever, perhaps with a separate span for motorists built next to it. That’s what “The People’s Bridge” party was all about.

The program included the acts Ovef Ow (“an art-punk/new wave band”), Hard Femme, Paper Cardinal (“blending metal, punk, post-metal, and progressive metal”), and Scrappy Rat Band (“a unique brand of punk rock-infused old-timey music”). Chris Gentry, a Bike Grid steering committee member also gave a presentation about the history of the bridge.

The Chicago, Bike Grid Now! info table.

The organizers brought temporary furniture to the shingdig, which actually took place on the pedestrianized roadway just east of the span. The area was also enlivened by graffiti art, and a colorful polka-dot street treatment – see an aerial view here. The latter reminded me of a similar road design that was in place for a few years at a nearby Lakeview intersection, until complaints from neighbors led to its removal.

The paint job on “The People’s Bridge.”

The gone-but-not-forgotten polka dots at the “Lincoln Hub.”

Here are remarks from a few of the attendees. “We’re throwing ‘The People’s Bridge’ concert, taking over the Cortland Street Bridge, with four bands playing all afternoon,” said Alyssa Edes, and organizer on the CBGN! steering committee. “As you can see, people are out here enjoying this public space. The purpose of the show is to really draw attention to the fact that this is a kind of bike-and-pedestrian-oriented bridge that happened by a happy accident, because it has been closed for 13 months to cars. This is the kind of thing that people want, and that people need, in order to have a safer connected route east-west in this area.”

Alyssa Edes

“We live around the corner and just love having Cortland open to bike riders and pedestrians, and not for cars,” said Sam Brunson, a law professor at Loyola University. “And it’s really fun to hear live music outside on a Sunday afternoon.” He added that he particularly enjoyed the Scrappy Rat Band. “They were kind of a ’40s throwback with banjo, a couple of horns, and a washboard.”

Sam Brunson

“I’m here for the music and, of course, the Cortland Bridge,” said Gil Campos, a Southwest Side bike advocate. He co-organized six months of counter-protests in response to weekly, politically motivated, demonstrations against the Archer Avenue traffic safety project in Brighton Park, where he was born and raised, and currently lives.

Campos last December at the first of six months of weekly rallies in support of the Archer project.

“We use the Cortland Bridge all the time to cross over from The 606 [aka the Bloomingdale Trail] to the lakefront,” Campos added. “And I saw Bike Grid posted that they were going to be having music and celebrating, and pushing towards making it more pedestrian- and bike-friendly, so here I am – biked up here from the South Side. There’s a bunch of happy faces here, good vibes, and great music.”

Here are videos of some the music acts that performed.

And here are a few more images of the festivities, shared on the Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Bluesky account.

Shoutout to @bikegridnow.org for transforming the Cortland Bridge into a true community space today and showcasing the potential of pedestrianized spaces in Chicago! — Molly Fleck (@mollyfleck.bsky.social) 2026-10-19T01:00:46.856Z

Beautiful day to celebrate a 125yo Bridge & Bike community 🚲🌎🎉 — Lena G R (@lenagr.bsky.social) 2026-10-18T22:04:11.742Z

Big fan of The Scrappy Rat Band at the @bikegridnow.org Cortland Bridge concert! — The Agile Sloth (@theagilesloth.com) 2026-10-18T23:57:00.253Z

Here’s hoping that we see some more fabulous events on the now-people-friendly Cortland Bridge before it’s turned back over to drivers – if that ever happens!

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