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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 15

8:58 AM CDT on October 15, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 15
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• Sedan driver, 36, fatally struck man, 68, Wednesday around 6:21 AM at intersection of two 5-lane streets in suburban Wheeling (ABC)

• “Chicago police searching for woman accused of hitting senior citizen on CTA bus in the Loop” (ABC

• “Elgin police activity disrupts Metra service on Milwaukee District West Line” (ABC)

• Block Club article on Smart Streets initiative going citywide: “Blocking A Bike Or Bus Lane Anywhere In Chicago? City Vehicles With Cameras Can Ticket You Soon”

• “The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning approved a long-term plan Wednesday identifying 15 priority investments across the region.” (Block Club)

• Great news! Thanks to Ald. Lawson opposing parking lot expansion, Wrigley Field will maintain its (nearly) lot-free vibes, and more cars won’t be brought into Lakeview.

• …(Understandably) allergic to Twitter? Check out the 44th Ward’s webpage about why Lawson is not approving the proposed expansion of the Cubs Camry Lot

• “Metra and local officials welcomed riders to LaSalle Street Station today to give them a sneak peek at a revolutionary new battery-powered trainset”

• “Public gets first peek at Metra’s future battery-powered trains, a North American first” (Sun-Times)

• The North Park community celebrates the new Bryn Mawr protected bike lanes with a group ride Sun. 9/18, 11 AM, starting at farmers market at Bryn Mawr/Kimball. RSVP here.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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