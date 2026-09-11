Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 11

8:57 AM CDT on September 11, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 11
Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of yesterday’s debut NITA board meeting (NITA, Tribune, Sun-Times, WTTW, Crain’s, Daily Herald)

• Metra launches art contest for kids to create a safety superhero (CBS)

• “100-plus projects proposed in revamped Naperville bike, pedestrian plan” (Naperville Sun)

• “After years of delay, funding to restart Chicago-Quad Cities rail service has Illinois back on track” (Tribune)

• “DuSable Lake Shore Drive Bridge To Close Nightly For Testing” (Block Club)

• “Elgin police chief assures public: No Flock cameras, no misuse found in license plate reader audit” (Daily Herald)

• “Affordable Apartment Building Opens In Austin As Part Of Historic Bank’s Redevelopment” (Block Club)

• “Rising Housing Costs In Avondale, Irving Park Continue To Push Out Longtime Residents, Study Shows” (Block Club)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Advocates give a thumbs-up to Tom Kotarac as NITA board chair. Former aviation chief Jamie Rhee chosen as AcTINg executive director.

September 10, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 10

September 10, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 9

September 9, 2026
Complete Streets

Thursday’s Chicago Bike PAC Campaign Trail Party will be a who’s who of bicycle-friendly politicians and organizations

September 9, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago

Sweatin’ with the alders: As Bike the Drive highlights the perks of a less car-centric shoreline, Ald. Vasquez and Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth discuss the future of DLSD

September 8, 2026
See all posts