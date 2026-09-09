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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 9

9:32 AM CDT on September 9, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 9
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This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• School bus driver fatally struck firl, 6, in suburban Frankfort, IL (ABC)

• “Person pushed to death from moving Red Line train on South Side; CPD investigating” (ABC)

• “Man maced CTA passenger, made antisemitic comments during attack” (NBC)

• “Chicago Named The Most ‘Climate Resilient’ City On Earth” (Block Club)

• Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), who has signed off on a lot of bikeways in his district, isn’t running for reelection (Sun-Times)

• “Editorial: Northwestern’s Ryan Field, Amtrak, Emanuel, Quantum, O’Hare Flyer all beset by objectors” (Tribune)

• “Greg Hinz: The case against Chicago TIFs leaves out one inconvenient fact. They worked.” (Crain’s)

• “Conversion Of Former Logan Square Recovery Center Into Apartments Finally Moving Forward” (Block Club)

• “Open House Chicago Returns Next Month With Over 200 Sites — Including 20 New Ones” (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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