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Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 20

8:49 AM CDT on August 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 20
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• “Chicago area native Haylan Engdahl,19, among 2 Milligan University cyclists killed in Tennessee crash; driver charged with vehicular manslaughter” (CBS)

• “E-Scooter Safety Concerns Rise as Chicago Sees Record-High Ridership” (WTTW)

• Man, 39, was in good condition after being stabbed multiple times Tuesday around 11:45 PM at Green Line’s Cermak-McCormick Place Station (CBS)

• “Surface Transportation Board sets schedule in case to determine Metra-UP commuter compensation” (Trains.com)

• Tribune: “[Fellow ex-reality TV star] Sean P. Duffy, Donald Trump’s USDOT Secretary, [is ‘one of the most capable and respected members‘] in Donald Trump’s motley crew.”

Tribune: “We’d like you to hear from you about your frustrations with bridge delays and the city’s management of the closures and detours.”

• “Per Ald. Hopkins’ newsletter, Cortland over the river will remain closed to cars for the near future but open to everyone else, so calm + pleasant for [cyclists].” (Michelle Stenzel)

• “Anti-Flock signs removed as Rolling Meadows debates license plate cameras” (Daily Herald)

• “Bike League is collecting feedback on how you feel about Illinois’ support (or lack thereof) for bicycle infra that will be incorporated into their state report card.” (Bike Grid)

• New video from Ald. Andre Vaquez (40) promoting ride from Lincoln Square to Bike the Drive, Sun. 9/6, 6 AM from Ainslie Arts Plaza, Ainslie/Western/Lincoln

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publication schedule this week, probably just publishing Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Monday, August 24.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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