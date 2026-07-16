Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 16

Sponsored by:

• “Council OKs $424 Million In Public Funds For Parking And More Near New Fire Stadium” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: City Council makes a pricey $425 million bet on The 78 raiding West Loop coffers. Was this profligate spending?” (Tribune)

• “After 4 Deaths At Norwood Park Metra Crossing, Safety Improvements Underway” (Block Club)

• CPD releases images of man accused of punching and kicking ‘L’ car windows until they shattered (Fox)

• A new screed about the “City’s ‘bogus’ bike report” on economic impact of bikeways from Inside Publications, featuring Complete Streets foe Ald. Lopez (Bluesky, Twitter)

• …And here’s another tinfoil hat rant from the IP on how bus/bike lane enforcement cam program, which CTA is expanding, is creating a “surveillance state” (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Advocate James Anderson: “We bicycle riders have to stop blocking the crosswalks at red lights… Crosswalks are for pedestrians… Don’t furnish our enemies with ammunition.”

• Learn about proposal to send all 911 parking violation calls to Department of Finance instead of CPD, at 19th District meeting Wed. 7/29, 6:30 PM at 4501 N. Clarendon (CBGN)

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