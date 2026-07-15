Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 15

8:44 AM CDT on July 15, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 15
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Here’s Steven Vance’s letter to Ald. Bill Conway (34) asking him to defer the Finance Committee’s vote to fund a huge parking garage on The 78 with no transit investments.

• Turning cargo van driver, 27, failed to yield and struck oncoming SUV, then another SUV, which was pushed into a CTA bus Tuesday around 7:20 PM at Archer/Ashland (NBC)

• Yellow Line service been restored after car driver disregarded gate and was their vehicle struck by train Tuesday around 1 PM at Niles Center Road in Skokie, no injuries (ABC)

• Search for missing suburban man [last seen riding mountain bike] shuts down forest preserve and campground (NBC)

• Metra: “Major track project to impact Milwaukee District North midday service”

• Officials considering options for replacing the Home Avenue pedestrian bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park (Tribune)

• New Tribune letter: Letter decrying Montrose bike crossing island “narrates clearly there are drivers who aren’t paying attention. Cyclists aren’t responsible for nonsense like this.”

• “Sprawling Woodlawn Central Development, Daily News Building Landmarking Get Zoning Approval” (Block Club)

• Manaa-Hoppenworth supports synagogue redevelopment near Red Line after developer agreed to include more family-sized units, public bathrooms, park donations (Block Club)

• “Driver gain or wallet pain? Tollway hits the road to sell rate hike, capital plan at statewide hearings” (Daily Herald)

• “Midway’s private-aviation facilities are getting a $100M+ makeover” (Crain’s)

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

Johnson’s transit board picks advanced in committee, although advocates packed the City Hall hearing to protest them

July 15, 2026
Pedestrian Fatalities

A year after a hit-and-run driver killed Marcela Herrera in Pilsen, three blocks of Ashland will get safety improvements

July 14, 2026
Complete Streets

Moving Archer Forward plan calls for improving safety and stations, plus eTOD, but no specific redesign of Archer Avenue

July 14, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 14

July 14, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13

July 13, 2026
See all posts