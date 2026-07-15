Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 15
8:44 AM CDT on July 15, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Johnson’s transit board picks advanced in committee, although advocates packed the City Hall hearing to protest them
Ald. Andre Vasquez pressed nominees about how often they ride transit, their commitment to NITA, and the CTA board’s lack of visible accountability during former president Dorval Carter’s tenure.
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