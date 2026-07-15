Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 15

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• Here’s Steven Vance’s letter to Ald. Bill Conway (34) asking him to defer the Finance Committee’s vote to fund a huge parking garage on The 78 with no transit investments.

• Turning cargo van driver, 27, failed to yield and struck oncoming SUV, then another SUV, which was pushed into a CTA bus Tuesday around 7:20 PM at Archer/Ashland (NBC)

• Yellow Line service been restored after car driver disregarded gate and was their vehicle struck by train Tuesday around 1 PM at Niles Center Road in Skokie, no injuries (ABC)

• Search for missing suburban man [last seen riding mountain bike] shuts down forest preserve and campground (NBC)

• Metra: “Major track project to impact Milwaukee District North midday service”

• Officials considering options for replacing the Home Avenue pedestrian bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park (Tribune)

• New Tribune letter: Letter decrying Montrose bike crossing island “narrates clearly there are drivers who aren’t paying attention. Cyclists aren’t responsible for nonsense like this.”

• “Sprawling Woodlawn Central Development, Daily News Building Landmarking Get Zoning Approval” (Block Club)

• Manaa-Hoppenworth supports synagogue redevelopment near Red Line after developer agreed to include more family-sized units, public bathrooms, park donations (Block Club)

• “Driver gain or wallet pain? Tollway hits the road to sell rate hike, capital plan at statewide hearings” (Daily Herald)

• “Midway’s private-aviation facilities are getting a $100M+ makeover” (Crain’s)

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