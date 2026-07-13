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Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13

8:49 AM CDT on July 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 13
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• A truly awful parallel. On 6/5 a driver “doored” Chicago planner Riley O’Neil, 35, while he was biking home from work, and he went under the wheel of a semi and died…

• On 7/9 a trucker struck and killed Boston planner Louisa Gag, 36, while she was cycling to work. (StreetsblogMass)

• “Court monitor dings city for lacking fully compliant accessible crosswalk signals for impaired pedestrians” (Sun-Times)

• Tribune letters: “E-motos, scooters should be regulated!” (They will be.) “It’s too pricey to park my car downtown after driving from Wilmette for Bike the Drive!” (Really?)

• “Metra and Union Pacific agree to station rents, but track contract remains elusive” (Evanston Roundtable)

• “West Loop TIF funds to back infrastructure around Chicago Fire FC stadium” including a a 1,220-space, publicly-owned parking garage (Crain’s)

• “Federal Funding Cuts For Permanent Housing Could Leave More Chicagoans On The Streets” (Block Club)

• “Edward Keegan: A new Goldilocks urban apartment building for South Chicago” (Tribune)

Chicago 2100 Urbanism has the perfect rebuttal to the refrain “Why is Chicago spending all that money on protected bike lanes? I never see anybody using them.”

Equiticity is promoting The State of Equity: A Mayors Transportation Roundtable on 8/25, and “The State of Equity: Justice in Motion” 9/18-9/19

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule today, probably just running Today’s Headlines, and will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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