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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 9

8:56 AM CDT on July 9, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 9
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• Hit-and-run driver blew traffic light Wednesday around 11:40 PM at Monre/DLSD near Taste of Chicago and seriously injured man crossing the drive on foot (ABC)

• “Logan Square Cyclist Wants Driver Who Hit Him Found As He Recovers From Injuries” (Block Club)

Bike Lane Uprising (not a 501c3): “A candidate that’s gone above and beyond the call of duty to make biking in Chicago safer is 30th ward Alderperson Ruth Cruz.”

• …No shade on BLU, but it’s worth noting that Cruz signed on as a supporter of ordinance to lower default speed limit from 30 to 25, but didn’t vote for it. Here’s Cruz’s explanation.

• “Chicago Police Torture Survivors Break Ground On Monument: ‘More Work To Do'” (Block Club)

• Equiticity is “looking for volunteer bike marshals to serve on Squad for ‘The Pedal for Change Ride’, Sat. 9/11, 11/12 AM at Humboldt Park basketball courts (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Active Trans: “The 1st Ward is looking for volunteers to help out at Meet Me on Milwaukee this year. If interested, fill out the form below.”

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday and Monday, probably just running Today’s Headlines, and will resume full publication on Tuesday.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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