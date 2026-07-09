Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 9

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• Hit-and-run driver blew traffic light Wednesday around 11:40 PM at Monre/DLSD near Taste of Chicago and seriously injured man crossing the drive on foot (ABC)

• “Logan Square Cyclist Wants Driver Who Hit Him Found As He Recovers From Injuries” (Block Club)

• Bike Lane Uprising (not a 501c3): “A candidate that’s gone above and beyond the call of duty to make biking in Chicago safer is 30th ward Alderperson Ruth Cruz.”

• …No shade on BLU, but it’s worth noting that Cruz signed on as a supporter of ordinance to lower default speed limit from 30 to 25, but didn’t vote for it. Here’s Cruz’s explanation.

• “Chicago Police Torture Survivors Break Ground On Monument: ‘More Work To Do'” (Block Club)

• Equiticity is “looking for volunteer bike marshals to serve on Squad for ‘The Pedal for Change Ride’, Sat. 9/11, 11/12 AM at Humboldt Park basketball courts (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Active Trans: “The 1st Ward is looking for volunteers to help out at Meet Me on Milwaukee this year. If interested, fill out the form below.”

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