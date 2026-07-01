Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 1

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• After multi-car crash kills pedestrian on LaGrange Road in Orland Park, social media commenters cite speeding problem, call for more enforcement, traffic calming. (Southtown)

• CBS Chicago: Woman, 35, was struck and killed by Brown Line train Tuesday morning at Addison in reported suicide. Platform barriers would help prevent such tragedies.

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “Metra suspends UPNW service July 19 for track work near Des Plaines”

• “Family pushes for answers after CTA worker shot and killed near maintenance facility” (NBC)

• “‘Violence Interrupters’ to patrol CTA trains for July 4th” (Fox)

• You’ve heard the expression “It’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk”? Yesterday it was hot enough to require Metra speed reductions! (NBC Chicago)

• You have to be 18 to ride an “e-moto” on suburban Huntley streets, but you can legally drive a 4,000-pound-plus car at 16. (NBC)

• Here are Streetsblog Chicago’s tips for hot-weather cycling.

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