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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 30

8:58 AM CDT on June 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 30
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• CTA worker slain Monday around 4:15 AM near 98th St. rail facility IDed as Thomas Kevin Barlow, 57, victim of reported carjacking, $10K reward offered (Fox 32)

…”‘God has taken his angel’: Friends and family mourn CTA worker fatally shot in Roseland” (Sun-Times)

• Right-leaning Illinois Policy: “Tollway pushes largest toll tax hike on drivers in Illinois history.” No mention of it saving transit, reducing crashes, pollution, congestion.

• “Damen Silos Owner Built Unauthorized Parking Lot, Violating City Code, City Says” (Block Club)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! wants to know, “Has a road near you been resurfaced, but the bike lane paint was not put back down?”

… “A special [Buck Owens-esque] Metra locomotive celebrating America’s 250th birthday” (WGN)

• There’s still time to send a letter to the Tribune voicing your opinion about protected bike lanes, and Complete Streets in general. (Bluesky, Twitter)

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $35,656 with $14,344 to go, ideally by the end of June.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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