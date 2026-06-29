Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 29

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• Hit-and-run driver struck and injured 3 people, 1 critically, Saturday around 11:10 PM near suburban Carpentersville Middle School (ABC)

• CTA worker, 57, fatally shot in chest outside agency’s 98th Street maintenance facility around 4:15 AM on 9900 block of South State in Roseland (WGN)

• Police released image of teen who allegedly pushed a man, 69, from behind, causing him to fall down stairs at Red Line’s Chicago Station, suffering minor injuries (ABC)

• CPD releases images of suspects in 2 robberies Saturday on Blue Line platforms: around midnight at Western Forest Park Branch stop, about 3:15 AM at Kedzie-Homan (ABC)

• “Editorial: Mayor Brandon Johnson almost threw away $800 million of Chicago’s money in massive parking meter blunder” (Tribune)

• “Public schools not required to bus private schooled kids, IL high court says” (Legal Newsline)

• The umpteeenth Tribune “Please think of the drivers!” editorial: “It’s unfair for the CTA to charge people to park on its property on Wilton near Wrigley Field.”

• “After Obama Center Opening, South Siders Discuss Next Steps To Prevent Displacement” (Block Club)

• “News photos: Vintage Pullman electrics head back to Chicago” (Trains.com)

• Happy 13th birthday to Divvy bike-share!

• “NITA Takes Effect: What Comes Next for Regional Transit” panel Villivalam, Delgado, Lewis, Vaishnav, Dillard, Tuesday 6/29 online – register here

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $35,621 with $14,379 to go, ideally by the end of June.

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