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Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 29

9:41 AM CDT on June 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 29
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• Hit-and-run driver struck and injured 3 people, 1 critically, Saturday around 11:10 PM near suburban Carpentersville Middle School (ABC)

• CTA worker, 57, fatally shot in chest outside agency’s 98th Street maintenance facility around 4:15 AM on 9900 block of South State in Roseland (WGN)

• Police released image of teen who allegedly pushed a man, 69, from behind, causing him to fall down stairs at Red Line’s Chicago Station, suffering minor injuries (ABC)

• CPD releases images of suspects in 2 robberies Saturday on Blue Line platforms: around midnight at Western Forest Park Branch stop, about 3:15 AM at Kedzie-Homan (ABC)

• “Editorial: Mayor Brandon Johnson almost threw away $800 million of Chicago’s money in massive parking meter blunder” (Tribune)

• “Public schools not required to bus private schooled kids, IL high court says” (Legal Newsline)

• The umpteeenth Tribune “Please think of the drivers!” editorial: “It’s unfair for the CTA to charge people to park on its property on Wilton near Wrigley Field.”

• “After Obama Center Opening, South Siders Discuss Next Steps To Prevent Displacement” (Block Club)

• “News photos: Vintage Pullman electrics head back to Chicago” (Trains.com)

• Happy 13th birthday to Divvy bike-share!

• “NITA Takes Effect: What Comes Next for Regional Transit” panel Villivalam, Delgado, Lewis, Vaishnav, Dillard, Tuesday 6/29 online – register here

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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