Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 23

Sponsored by:

• “Police activity halts Metra Milwaukee District West trains near Elgin” (NBC)

• “Drivers Keep Running Over Warning Signs At North Side Intersection, But City Plans No Major Changes” (Block Club)

• Word on the street is that “CDOT started removing [more of] the protection barriers along 18th and Wabash” yesterday. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Work Begins On Bronzeville Trail, The South Side’s 1st Elevated Bike Path” (Block Club)

• Block Club’s Quinn Meyers and Ariel Parrella-Aureli (a former SBC contributor) are spreading the good word that a recent CDOT report found bikeways don’t hurt businesses.

• “LIRR and Metra contracts ratified by BLET members” (Railway Supply)

• “CREATE partners prod key 75th Street Corridor projects along in Chicago” (Progressive Railroading)

• A Chicago, Bike Grid Now! ride marshal leads a Bike Ride to Baháʼí Temple, Saturday 6/27, leaving at 1 PM from Castaways at the North Avenue beach house

• Additional service on Union Pacific Northwest Line and Union Pacific West lines on Sunday 6/28 for Chicago’s 55th Annual Pride Parade (Metra)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,046 with $15,954 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

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