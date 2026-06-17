Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17

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• GoFundMe launched for fallen CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil’s partner, who also also works at the City, but is ineligible for traditional benefits because they weren’t legally married

• Man, 19, killed in e-moto crash with male driver, 63, Tuesday 6:30 AM at Belmont/George in Forest Part IDed as Luis Toaquiza. No charges or citations for motorist. (NBC)

• Visitors to Grant Park discuss yesterday’s fatal shooting of a Divvy rider, 27, about 12:15 AM near Jackson/Columbus (ABC)

• No injuries after SUV driver slammed into Wauconda fire station, causing $100K in damage, Tuesday around midnight near Rte. 59 / Rte. 176 (WGN)

• CPD releases images of man who allegedly struck a woman in the back of the head Thursday 6/11 around 11:45 AM on platform of Pink Line’s Central Park Station (WGN)

• Metra: Bike rider was struck by MD-N train but got up and ran away, causing train delays Tuesday morning in West Loop (ABC)

• “Yellow Line extension in Skokie could take ‘decades’ but CTA is studying it” (The Record)

• Letter from venture capito investor: “Self-driving vehicles are future of transportation” (Sun-Times)

• “New Housing OK’d For Avondale, McKinley Park, Streeterville And Across From Johnny’s Icehouse” (Block Club)

• “Bryn Mawr Historic District Landmarking Could Derail 100-Unit Apartment Project, Developer Says” (Block Club)

• “South Lakefront Tourism Center To Bring Bike Tours And More To Woodlawn” (Block Club)

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