Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17

8:59 AM CDT on June 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• GoFundMe launched for fallen CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil’s partner, who also also works at the City, but is ineligible for traditional benefits because they weren’t legally married

• Man, 19, killed in e-moto crash with male driver, 63, Tuesday 6:30 AM at Belmont/George in Forest Part IDed as Luis Toaquiza. No charges or citations for motorist. (NBC)

• Visitors to Grant Park discuss yesterday’s fatal shooting of a Divvy rider, 27, about 12:15 AM near Jackson/Columbus (ABC)

• No injuries after SUV driver slammed into Wauconda fire station, causing $100K in damage, Tuesday around midnight near Rte. 59 / Rte. 176 (WGN)

• CPD releases images of man who allegedly struck a woman in the back of the head Thursday 6/11 around 11:45 AM on platform of Pink Line’s Central Park Station (WGN)

• Metra: Bike rider was struck by MD-N train but got up and ran away, causing train delays Tuesday morning in West Loop (ABC)

• “Yellow Line extension in Skokie could take ‘decades’ but CTA is studying it” (The Record)

• Letter from venture capito investor: “Self-driving vehicles are future of transportation” (Sun-Times)

• “New Housing OK’d For Avondale, McKinley Park, Streeterville And Across From Johnny’s Icehouse” (Block Club)

• “Bryn Mawr Historic District Landmarking Could Derail 100-Unit Apartment Project, Developer Says” (Block Club)

• “South Lakefront Tourism Center To Bring Bike Tours And More To Woodlawn” (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,036 with $15,964 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 16

June 16, 2026
Complete Streets

Riley O’Neil’s friend: “I’m grateful I knew him”

Brandon Bordenkircher
June 15, 2026
Better Streets for Buses

Transport Chicago’s “Year of the Bus” panel discussed CTA service upgrades that contributed to increased ridership

June 15, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15

June 15, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Here’s Better Streets’ heartfelt response to Ald. Lopez’s callous tweet about Riley O’Neil. And the alder made a broken-clock statement on another recent bike crash.

June 12, 2026
See all posts