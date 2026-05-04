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Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 4

• Better Streets on Tribune's Archer op-ed: "The Editorial Board needs to stop being shills for the automotive and fossil fuel industries" by defending deadly, car-centric road layouts
11:20 AM CDT on May 4, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 4
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• Better Streets on Tribune’s Archer op-ed: “The Editorial Board needs to stop being shills for the automotive and fossil fuel industries” by defending deadly, car-centric road layouts

• Streetsblog: We should make it impossible to buy SUVs with deadly designs. Tribune: We should make it easier to buy SUVs!

• Letter: “My wife and I were aboard the Yellow Line train that derailed. CTA management failed us.” (Tribune)

• “Chicago police seeking to identify 6 suspects in violent robbery on CTA bus in Washington Park” 4/9 at 58th/King in Washington Park (CBS)

• Once again, it was necessary to debunk the old cliche, ‘It’s hypocritical for people who ride bikes to simultaneously push for safer streets and oppose helmet laws.’

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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