Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 4

Sponsored by:

• Better Streets on Tribune’s Archer op-ed: “The Editorial Board needs to stop being shills for the automotive and fossil fuel industries” by defending deadly, car-centric road layouts

• Streetsblog: We should make it impossible to buy SUVs with deadly designs. Tribune: We should make it easier to buy SUVs!

• Letter: “My wife and I were aboard the Yellow Line train that derailed. CTA management failed us.” (Tribune)

• “Chicago police seeking to identify 6 suspects in violent robbery on CTA bus in Washington Park” 4/9 at 58th/King in Washington Park (CBS)

• Once again, it was necessary to debunk the old cliche, ‘It’s hypocritical for people who ride bikes to simultaneously push for safer streets and oppose helmet laws.’

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,646 with $17,354 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor