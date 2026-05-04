Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 4
• Better Streets on Tribune's Archer op-ed: "The Editorial Board needs to stop being shills for the automotive and fossil fuel industries" by defending deadly, car-centric road layouts
11:20 AM CDT on May 4, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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