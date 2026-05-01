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Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 1

• A veiled attack on SBC in a Tribune editorial on the Archer Avenue project by Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones, who previously called John a "harasser of other journalists"
2:10 PM CDT on May 1, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 1
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• A veiled attack on SBC in a Tribune editorial on the Archer Avenue project by Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones, who previously called John a “harasser of other journalists”

• Univision coverage of the Archer controversy in Spanish: “Bike lanes in Brighton Park: Businesses cite impact while alderman highlights improvements and prior process”

• Block Club corrected their misleading headline about the Archer traffic safety project yesterday. Fox Chicago needs to do the same today.

• “March into May on the CTA and Get to All the Best Events Around Town”

• The City of Chicago’s official tourism website thinks you might enjoy the Chicago World Naked Bike Ride, Sat. 7/11. Their article includes lots of other fun cycling options.

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,626 with $17,374 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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