Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 1
• A veiled attack on SBC in a Tribune editorial on the Archer Avenue project by Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones, who previously called John a "harasser of other journalists"
2:10 PM CDT on May 1, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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