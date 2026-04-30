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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 30

9:38 AM CDT on April 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 30
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• Right-leaning alder candidate and Archer NIMBY Claudia Zuno posted video of herself and other protesters storming the 12th Ward office with megaphone after presser

• “Andersonville Pedestrian Plaza Construction To Start In May After Years Of Planning” (Block Club)

• “Logan Square Families Unite To Form ‘Bike Bus,’ Allowing Kids To Cycle To School Safely” (Block Club)

• Women-owned cycle shop BFF Bikes holds 6th annual garage benefitting Working Bikes and other staff-selected charities sale this Sat., 5/2, 10-4 AM, 2056 N. Damen

• Memorial & protest for fallen delivery cyclist Damian Gomez, 18, killed by hit-and-run SUV driver, this Tue. 5/5, 6 PM at crash site, 63rd/Kedzie (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Broadway In Chicago And Metra Announce Free Train Promotion For Summer Shows”

• Registration now open for 25th Annual Bike the Drive, Active Transportation Alliance’s main fundraiser, Sun. 9/6

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,556 with $17,444 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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