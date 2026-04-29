Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Chicago police: Man wrapped in blanket accused in CTA battery incident” Monday morning at Harrison Station (Fox)

• Instead of razing historic church at 1315 W. Ohio, 0.4 miles from Chicago Blue stop, for 6 single-family homes, could they save the facade and build dense, 20% affordable housing?

• Long-awaited 2-way Neighborhood Greenway between Lake Michigan and the Chicago River on Berwyn Avenue (5300 N.) will soon be officially complete (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Pete Kastanes, Vanished Chicagoland Founder Who Uplifted City History, Dies At 62” (Block Club)

• “CDOT is opening the 2026 summer season of its popular Learn to Ride program, which offers free bike-riding classes for adults, teens and children.”

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts a marshal training Sunday 5/3, 6-8 PM at Union Park, meeting at NE corner of Washington/Ashland

• Equiticity is looking for volunteer bike marshals to help out with the Connecting Neighborhoods: Solidarity Ride Saturday 5/16, 9 AM to noon from Logan Square Plaza

• …Contact West Town Bikes or Change Illinois for more info about volunteering for the ride

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,546 with $17,454 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor