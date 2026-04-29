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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29

1:18 PM CDT on April 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29
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This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Chicago police: Man wrapped in blanket accused in CTA battery incident” Monday morning at Harrison Station (Fox)

• Instead of razing historic church at 1315 W. Ohio, 0.4 miles from Chicago Blue stop, for 6 single-family homes, could they save the facade and build dense, 20% affordable housing?

• Long-awaited 2-way Neighborhood Greenway between Lake Michigan and the Chicago River on Berwyn Avenue (5300 N.) will soon be officially complete (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Pete Kastanes, Vanished Chicagoland Founder Who Uplifted City History, Dies At 62” (Block Club)

• “CDOT is opening the 2026 summer season of its popular Learn to Ride program, which offers free bike-riding classes for adults, teens and children.”

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts a marshal training Sunday 5/3, 6-8 PM at Union Park, meeting at NE corner of Washington/Ashland

• Equiticity is looking for volunteer bike marshals to help out with the Connecting Neighborhoods: Solidarity Ride Saturday 5/16, 9 AM to noon from Logan Square Plaza 

• …Contact West Town Bikes or Change Illinois for more info about volunteering for the ride

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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