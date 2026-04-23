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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 23

9:08 AM CDT on April 23, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 23

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• Better Streets’ Kyle Lucas gives a great explanation of why it makes sense for CTA to end its fairly useless unarmed security contract and hire more crisis intervention specialists

• “Boy, 16, charged with robbing woman on CTA Blue Line train at Harlem Station on Chicago’s Northwest Side” (CBS)

• “A convicted felon on parole and another man were charged after they were allegedly found with guns on a CTA train at Clark/Lake Station” (Fox)

Press release: “Mayor Johnson and CTA Celebrate Investments in Welcoming Spaces Across Chicago’s Transit System”

• Sustainable transportation policy whiz and occasional SBC contributor Nik Hunder leads a walk on all of Vincennes and S. Chicago Ave. on 5/16 at 9:30 AM sharp

• Check out some of John’s previous adventures walking the entire length of Chicago streets

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,941 with $19,059 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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