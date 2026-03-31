Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 31

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• South Shore Line's Monon Line to Munster/Dyer makes its first public run today

• Even a broken clock is right twice a day: Right-leaning Illinois Policy calls out alders who failed to show up for CTA hearing at City Hall, cancelling it (Tribune)

• Illinois Policy: "Combatting fare evasion could help lagging CTA ridership: Fare evasion leads to lower revenue, higher crime." CTA already has plans for this.

• Sadly, Cosmic Bikes worker Ronnie LoBello, a well-known figure in the Chicago bike mechanics and art scenes since the '90s, has passed away

• Police release image of suspect of suspect in attack on elderly man Saturday 3/28 around 3 PM at Belmont Station in Lakeview (NBC)

• CTA responds to viral video of man dancing on the exterior of an 'L' train: It's "reckless, illegal, and potentially deadly behavior" (Fox)

• "Student Who Inspired The City With Runs Through Every Neighborhood Being Forced To Leave US" (Block Club)

• "Nonprofit All Kids Bike donated 24 bikes to students at Sidney Sawyer Elementary. For some, it was their first time on a bike." (Sun-Times)

• Letter: "Aside from being a public nuisance, now we can add vandalism to the list of charges against those annoying food delivery robots." (Tribune)

• "Street Sweeping Begins Wednesday, Which Means Temporary Parking Restrictions Are Back" (Block Club)

• "It’s Game Time! CTA is Your Best Ride to the White Sox’s 2026 Home Opener" on Thursday 4/2

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $29,539 with $20,461 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor