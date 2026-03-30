Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 30

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• Critical Mass Forecast Crew: "Chicago NO KINGS rally lead by volunteer bike marshals & CPD bike cops"

• Great news from CTA: "Red Line Extension and Red & Purple Modernization Project Funds Unfrozen"

• Driver struck and killed man Sunday morning in the 7100 block of South Harlem in Bridgeview, near SeatGeek Stadium (ABC)

• Car driver, 81, hit and injured man, 41, on Grand near Dilley's in Gurnee, left the scene. Pickup driver, 26, struck victim again, resulting in critical injuries (Fox)

• After Violet Harris' hit-and-run killing, Block Club finds 248 reported crashes on South Shore's main roads since Jan. 1, and 1/3 were hit-and-runs

• CDOT has released a Fatal Monthly Crash Summary for February 2026

• "'Protect Women. Period' Campaign On CTA Aims To Prevent Violence Against Women And Teen Riders" (Block Club)

• Survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of YIMBY Illinois: 82% of IL voters agree that the state legislature should address cost and availability of homes

• E-bike ad in Outside Magazine: "It took me ten years living in Chicago to finally admit what I probably should have known all along: I don’t actually need a car."

• Those who give $50 or more to High Speed Rail Alliance will get a copy of Carter Lavin's book "If You Want to Win, You've Got to Fight"

• Bike Lane Uprising: "Sweet 16 Results! March Bike Lane Obstruction MADNESS"

• "Extended Rideshare Ban Near Promontory Point Was ‘An Error,’ Alderperson Says" (Block Club)

• Bike ride discussing upcoming safe streets improvements on Humboldt Drive and Grand Avenue, Sun. 4/12, 11 AM to 1 PM, meeting at 1727 W. Grand

• Patagonia Chicago, 48 E. Walton, is hosting free bike clinics led by local cycle shops and organizations on Sunday afternoons this spring

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $29,529 with $20,471 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor