In case you didn’t feel like showing up: Trib reporter Jake Sheridan names and shames the absentee alders who sank today’s CTA hearing at City Hall

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

"Somebody once told me the [CTA] is gonna roll me

I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed

She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb

In the shape of an 'L' [train] on her forehead"

- "All Star" by Smash Mouth, 1999

Sadly, this morning most members of City Council's Committee on Transit and the Public Way were conspicuous by their absence for the quarterly presentation by the Chicago Transit Authority. Since fewer then half of them bothered to show up to 121 North LaSalle Street, there was no quorum, and the hearing couldn't take place, per the City of Chicago's Rules of Order.

Tribune City Hall Reporter Jake Sheridan broke the embarrassing news on Bluesky and Twitter. Richard J. Daley and Harold Washington were surely rolling in their respective graves.

Sheridan's post on Twitter.

If a sufficient number of alders had showed up, it's likely CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen would have given as impressive a presentation as she did last July. Of course, the stakes were higher back then, when Chicagoland transit was teetering on the brink of a fiscal cliff. That was before the Illinois General Assembly passed a $1.5 billion funding bill in the wee hours of October 31, aka The Halloween Miracle. But back in July, City Council members surely felt more of an urgent need to show up for the hearing.

Nora Leerhsen, left, speaks at the July committee meeting. Image: Cyrus Dowlatshahi

At any rate, Leerhsen is breath of fresh air conpared to her predecessor Dorval Carter, whom most local leaders agreed held the CTA president job way past his expiration date. His frequent failure to appear at such City Council meetings was analogous to his agency's dreaded "ghost buses."

Back to today's fizzled-out committee, the Trib's Sheridan noted which alderpersons actually did some leg work today, and which ones preferred to work from home, if at all.

It's good that the committee's Vice Chair Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), Dorval Carter's most vocal detractor, made an appearance. If he hadn't, Commuters Take Action, the grassroots groups that helped beat the drum on the need for a new CTA prez, would have revoked the ghost bust costume they gave Vasquez to troll Carter on Halloween in 2022.

Andre Vasquez in his ghost bus outfit. Photo: John Greenfield

I haven't yet scoured social media to see what people had to say about this morning's depressing committee attendance. I'm guessing there's some painfully funny stuff out there. But this quote-tweet of Sheridan's post caught my eye. Patrick Gilsenan's cartography shows that there was equitable distribution of alderpersons who arrived at City Hall, ideally via buses or trains, and those who instead hit the snooze button.

Patrick Gilsenan's quote-tweet of Sheridan's post.

Some public transportation advocates might argue that the alderpeople who didn't bother to attend their own transit committee meeting should be excommunicated from the City Council. If that happened, they'd definitely be qualified for Ministry.

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– John Greenfield, editor