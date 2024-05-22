While the resolution to ditch Dorval got banished to the Rules committee, Ald. Vasquez thinks he can rescue it

A non-binding resolution, calling on embattled CTA President Dorval Carter to resign, or for Mayor Brandon Johnson to fire him, was brought to City Council today with the support of more than half of the 50 representatives. The proposal was introduced by transit-friendly alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Matt Martin (47th).

But the proposal went nowhere, since Johnson ally Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), a member of the Committee on Committees and Rules, moved it to said committee, where legislation is typically sent to die.

However Vasquez told Streetsblog he's optimistic that's not going to happen this time. "I've got a letter currently signed by 26 alders calling for the matter to be moved out of the Rules committee into [the Committee on Transportation and the Public Way]. So we've already got a majority of the Council that wants it out of Rules and into Transportation, which would be the next step. So it's up to chair of the Rules committee [Ald. Michelle Harris (8th)] now."

Also today, Mayor Johnson witheld the vote on his nominee for the Regional Transportation Authority board, West Side pastor Ira Acree, who recently admitted he rarely rides CTA, and had never heard of Chicagoland transit's looming $730M fiscal cliff.

"My understanding is [the Acree vote] was held in committee because they weren't sure how to pass it, so they held it for a future Council meeting," Ald. Vasquez said of the Acree vote delay. So it may not be too late to stop that (barely-ever-ridden) train from leaving the station.

