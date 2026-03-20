Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 20

Sponsored by:

• "Metra to test new ticket process with riders scanning tickets before boarding" (NBC, Metra)

• "Vehicle Stuck On Tracks Near Prospect Heights Halting Train Movement: Metra" (Patch)

• "Southwest Side Business Corridors Get Financial Boost To Recover From Midway Blitz." Initiative includes Archer merchants who blame

• You can help Bike Line Uprising mail Legal Notices to companies and agencies that obstruct bike lanes.

• "With Another South Loop Mega Project On Tap, Neighbors Eager To Weigh In" (Block Club)

• "South Chicago Plan Aims To Streamline Zoning For Neighborhood’s Future" (Block Club)

• Traveler's United prez: "United Airlines' fight for supremacy at O'Hare is terrible for travelers" (Sun-Times)

• "3/25, a delegation of IL residents led by Ride Illinois will be in D.C. to... advocate for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $29,052 with $20,948 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor