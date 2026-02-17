Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 17

Sponsored by:

• Man fatally struck by Metra BNSF train today around 7 AM near Westmont Station (Daily Herald)

• Person shot boy, 14, in foot Monday around 8:31 PM near Washington/Wabash Station. (CBS)

• "The rise, fall, and potential rebirth of what was once arguably Chicago’s best commuter rail line." (Star:Line.)

• There were many issues w/ the Tribune op-ed about the Archer project. We unpacked it last week. Monday there were good letters to the Trib about it.

• "The burbs are trying to reinstate parking minimums near Metra stations and busy Pace routes. Don’t let them." (Star:Line Chicago)

• "The Femmes and Thems community reminded us why we love to ride bikes in Chicago"

• "Just two weeks left to submit your proposal for Transport Chicago 2026!"

