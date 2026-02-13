Today’s Headlines for Friday January 13

Sponsored by:

Our friends at

"High Speed Rail Alliance supports HB 4279, which would require planners... to assume much higher future minimum [Amtrak] frequencies" (Star:Line)

• 3 people, including 2 officers, were hospitalized after a crash involving a CPD squad car and a CTA bus in Chicago/Hoyne in West Town (WGN)

• "A man was stabbed in the face while riding a Green Line train on Thursday night. This comes as the CTA is taking steps to increase safety tech." (CBS)

• "CTA planning to expand AI gun detection technology" (CBS)

• Asked if a Trib op-ed on Archer was written by AI, editor Chris Jones, a serial publisher of car-centric opinion pieces, calls John "a serial harasser" (Eric Zorn)

• Here's the history of the Archer Avenue street name (30 names in 30 days)

• Against small plans: Chicago has a housing crisis. Let's act like it. (A City That Works)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $21,990 with $28,010 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor