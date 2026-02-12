Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 12

9:16 AM CST on February 12, 2026

• Man, 20, who was part of group of 4 attackers, charged with robbing, beating man, 55, who was sleeping on Red Line on 10/21 around 3:30 AM (CBS)

• Metra service resumes after freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge early Wednesday morning closed SW Service Line tracks for 24 hours (CBS)

• "CDOT is proposing new bikeways in Portage Park! The plan includes greenways and bike lanes on key corridors. Learn more, take survey, and RSVP"

• "Experts are going 'round and round' trying to decide if roundabouts can take the place of traditional intersections in the city." (WBEZ)

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) wasn't happy with our proposed reelection poster making fun of his opposition to traffic safety projects on the Southwest Side

• "Chicago Trio Snags Guinness World Record For Visiting All CTA Stations." Here's a listing of previous competitors, including yours truly. (Block Club)

• "Equiticity is hiring a part-time contractor to lead a series of 6 monthly park walking tours on Sundays from May to October."

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $21,687 with $28,313 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

