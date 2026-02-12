Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 12

Sponsored by:

• Man, 20, who was part of group of 4 attackers, charged with robbing, beating man, 55, who was sleeping on Red Line on 10/21 around 3:30 AM (CBS)

• Metra service resumes after freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge early Wednesday morning closed SW Service Line tracks for 24 hours (CBS)

• "CDOT is proposing new bikeways in Portage Park! The plan includes greenways and bike lanes on key corridors. Learn more, take survey, and RSVP"

• "Experts are going 'round and round' trying to decide if roundabouts can take the place of traditional intersections in the city." (WBEZ)

• Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) wasn't happy with our proposed reelection poster making fun of his opposition to traffic safety projects on the Southwest Side

• "Chicago Trio Snags Guinness World Record For Visiting All CTA Stations." Here's a listing of previous competitors, including yours truly. (Block Club)

• "Equiticity is hiring a part-time contractor to lead a series of 6 monthly park walking tours on Sundays from May to October."

– John Greenfield, editor