Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 10

• "Logan Square, Wicker Park Neighbors Say No To More Delivery Robots" (Block Club)

• "Delays reported on Metra Electric, South Shore lines after train strikes pedestrian" (NBC)

• "Suspect sought in violent robbery of passenger on CTA Red Line in Wrigleyville" (CBS)

• "Moving Archer Forward open house at the McKinley Park Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 28 – anytime between 1-3 PM" (SW Collective)

• Sorry, $20M grant recipient Bike Shop @UChicago is not a cycle store but instead involves "the emerging field of algorithmic public policy" (U. of Chicago)

John Greenfield, editor