Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 10

10:06 AM CST on February 10, 2026

• "Logan Square, Wicker Park Neighbors Say No To More Delivery Robots" (Block Club)

• "Delays reported on Metra Electric, South Shore lines after train strikes pedestrian" (NBC)

• "Suspect sought in violent robbery of passenger on CTA Red Line in Wrigleyville" (CBS)

• "Moving Archer Forward open house at the McKinley Park Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 28 – anytime between 1-3 PM" (SW Collective)

• Sorry, $20M grant recipient Bike Shop @UChicago is not a cycle store but instead involves "the emerging field of algorithmic public policy" (U. of Chicago)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $21,527 with $28,473 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

