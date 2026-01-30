Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 30

9:00 AM CST on January 30, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

• State initiative initiative seeks to expand safety ed and address Illinois' archaic bike laws, which currently don't address some of the fastest e-bikes (WBEZ)

• "Editorial: Secretary of State Giannoulias puts e-bike safety on the table" (Tribune)

• Metra RID train struck pedestrian Thursday around 5:15 at 107th Street (WGN)

• Woman, 23, charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing and injuring 2 people 1/5 near Red Line's 69th Station (Sun-Times)

• Blue Line trains were disrupted early Thursday afternoon due to gas leak near the Division Street station in West Town, trains running again by 1:15 PM (CBS)

• "20 years after the start of the Block 37 superstation project, the Washington Red Line stop remains closed." DePaulia talks with CTA, Schwieterman, John.

• SBC writer Ellen Steinke has a new project at Second City: "Safe Streets: The Comedy Show." Here's our previous post on her "Save Chicago Transit" show.

• "Products to keep your feet warm and dry, or guard your nose from frostbite" on Dave "Mr Bike" Glowacz's list of the best winter cycling accessories

• "CTA’s trains and buses get you to various sporting events and concerts at the United Center" this week

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $20,152 with $29,848 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

