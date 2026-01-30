Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 30

Sponsored by:

• State initiative initiative seeks to expand safety ed and address Illinois' archaic bike laws, which currently don't address some of the fastest e-bikes (WBEZ)

• "Editorial: Secretary of State Giannoulias puts e-bike safety on the table" (Tribune)

• Metra RID train struck pedestrian Thursday around 5:15 at 107th Street (WGN)

• Woman, 23, charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing and injuring 2 people 1/5 near Red Line's 69th Station (Sun-Times)

• Blue Line trains were disrupted early Thursday afternoon due to gas leak near the Division Street station in West Town, trains running again by 1:15 PM (CBS)

• "20 years after the start of the Block 37 superstation project, the Washington Red Line stop remains closed." DePaulia talks with CTA, Schwieterman, John.

• SBC writer Ellen Steinke has a new project at Second City: "Safe Streets: The Comedy Show." Here's our previous post on her "Save Chicago Transit" show.

• "Products to keep your feet warm and dry, or guard your nose from frostbite" on Dave "Mr Bike" Glowacz's list of the best winter cycling accessories

• "CTA’s trains and buses get you to various sporting events and concerts at the United Center" this week

– John Greenfield, editor