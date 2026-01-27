Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 27

Sponsored by:

• "WBEZ's 'Say More' explores what a $1.5 billion overhaul approved in Springfield will look like for transit riders in Chicago’s city and suburbs"

• Bartlett public works employee, 64, died after snowplow he was driving was struck by MD-W train Monday around 8:35 AM at Oak Avenue/RE Avenue (WGN)

• Larry Gilkey, 62, severely beaten on CTA bus near Cicero Station still needs daily care. Man, 18, charged as one of the assailants, pleaded not guilty (ABC)

• Metra gave away fridge magnets with tips to help riders "know the signs" and identify potential human trafficking on trains, this morning at downtown stations

• "Neighbors Raising Money To Buy 'Hero' Crossing Guard Meals At Local Restaurants" (Block Club)

• Brown Line inspired flyer for Open Decks Authority amateur DJ session 1/31, 5-9 PM at Nighthawk, 4744 N. Kimball, just south of Kimball Station

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $19,722 with $30,278 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor