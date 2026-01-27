Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 27

8:57 AM CST on January 27, 2026

• "WBEZ's 'Say More' explores what a $1.5 billion overhaul approved in Springfield will look like for transit riders in Chicago’s city and suburbs"

• Bartlett public works employee, 64, died after snowplow he was driving was struck by MD-W train Monday around 8:35 AM at Oak Avenue/RE Avenue (WGN)

• Larry Gilkey, 62, severely beaten on CTA bus near Cicero Station still needs daily care. Man, 18, charged as one of the assailants, pleaded not guilty (ABC)

• Metra gave away fridge magnets with tips to help riders "know the signs" and identify potential human trafficking on trains, this morning at downtown stations

• "Neighbors Raising Money To Buy 'Hero' Crossing Guard Meals At Local Restaurants" (Block Club)

• Brown Line inspired flyer for Open Decks Authority amateur DJ session 1/31, 5-9 PM at Nighthawk, 4744 N. Kimball, just south of Kimball Station

