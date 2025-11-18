Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 18

Sponsored by:

• Illinois Policy doubles down on transit bill opposition, calling for "reform, not just revenue" in 2 new articles, although that's the slogan and reality of the bill

• File under "even a broken clock is right twice a day": Illinois Policy has a good post celebrating the abolition of parking requirements near transit in SB 2111

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed pedestrian, 45, Monday around 4:45 PM in shopping plaza near 117th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)

• Monday around 9:25 PM on Blue train near Clark/Lake, a man poured liquid on a woman, 26, and lit it, badly burning her (ABC)

• Monday around 11:50 PM, 3 gunmen opened fire at bus stop at 63rd/California, hitting woman, 54, in chest. Victim in fair condition. (Sun-Times)

•Strategies to improve safety on transit, including holistic tactics like Transit Ambassadors are included in the transit bill sitting on Gov. Pritzker's desk

• "What Will Lakeview Look Like In 10 Years? New Community Plan Offers A Roadmap" (Block Club)

• West Aurora Unit District 129 has a new fleet of electric school buses (Daily Herald)

• Ex-govt. watchdog Andy Shaw discusses the paradox of Ken Griffin fiercely opposing taxes on billionaires, donating $12M to LFT separation (Tribune)

• "Celebrate the Season Aboard the 2025 Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus!"

• Annual #YardSocial Ho'L'iday Happy Hour Wed. 12/17. Meet at Sky-Ride, 105 W. Van Buren St. at 3:30 PM and ride the Holiday Train to Skokie (Bluesky)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $900, with $49,100 to go, ideally within three months.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, consider it a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor