Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 18

11:23 AM CST on November 18, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Illinois Policy doubles down on transit bill opposition, calling for "reform, not just revenue" in 2 new articles, although that's the slogan and reality of the bill

• File under "even a broken clock is right twice a day": Illinois Policy has a good post celebrating the abolition of parking requirements near transit in SB 2111

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed pedestrian, 45, Monday around 4:45 PM in shopping plaza near 117th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)

• Monday around 9:25 PM on Blue train near Clark/Lake, a man poured liquid on a woman, 26, and lit it, badly burning her (ABC)

• Monday around 11:50 PM, 3 gunmen opened fire at bus stop at 63rd/California, hitting woman, 54, in chest. Victim in fair condition. (Sun-Times)

•Strategies to improve safety on transit, including holistic tactics like Transit Ambassadors are included in the transit bill sitting on Gov. Pritzker's desk

• "What Will Lakeview Look Like In 10 Years? New Community Plan Offers A Roadmap" (Block Club)

• West Aurora Unit District 129 has a new fleet of electric school buses (Daily Herald)

• Ex-govt. watchdog Andy Shaw discusses the paradox of Ken Griffin fiercely opposing taxes on billionaires, donating $12M to LFT separation (Tribune)

• "Celebrate the Season Aboard the 2025 Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus!"

• Annual #YardSocial Ho'L'iday Happy Hour Wed. 12/17. Meet at Sky-Ride, 105 W. Van Buren St. at 3:30 PM and ride the Holiday Train to Skokie (Bluesky)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $900, with $49,100 to go, ideally within three months.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, consider it a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

At Better Streets party, celebrating the transit win, regrouping after Plow the Sidewalks setback, and committing to defense of immigrants

November 18, 2025
Bike Events

Black-led sustainable transportation groups SouthSide Critical Mass and Equiticity converged for the Chicago Bike Collective Ride

November 17, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Male pedestrian apparently killed by hit-and-run driver in Roseland

November 14, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 14

November 14, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Catching up with legendary Chicago bike advocate Kathy Schubert

November 13, 2025
See all posts