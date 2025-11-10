Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 10

10:25 AM CST on November 10, 2025

• Environmental Law and Policy Center CEO Howard Learner: "Now, let’s focus on making Chicago’s regional transit system work better" (Tribune)

• Did House Dems make a "Brilliant Mistake" by sharing info with Capitol Fax re: transit revenue plans, which CF published while the caucus was still meeting?

• Daily Herald: "CEO: Trucking industry will suffer 'a miserable blow' with toll hike" to fund transit which will reduce congestion, shortening truckers' trip times

• Crosstowners: Regional rail for Chicagoland (Yard Social)

• CPD releases image of suspect in armed robbery 10/31 around 8 AM on Blue Line's Kedzie-Homan platform in East Garfield Park (CBS)

• A Blackstone Bikes student says, "Honestly, biking just makes me feel at peace... It's kind of like a meditation for me." (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• "A great turnout for Chicago Street Vendor buyout bike tour of the Belmont/Cragin area today." ("Chicago Critical Mass" on Bluesky)

• SBC leads ride from Daley Plaza to showing, Q&A of doc "Power Trip," about how ads, films encourages dangerous driving, Sun. 11/16, noon, film at 2 PM

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

