Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 8

• Contrary to what's circulating on the Internet, the City of Chicago is not using salt trucks to get rid of ICE (Block Club)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new speed cameras see big early revenue as aldermen tout safety impact" (Tribune)

• Daniella V. Weisman, 48, and dog fatally by Metra UP-N train Saturday around 9:35 AM near Green Bay Road and Maple Hill Road in Glencoe (ABC)

• Man, 26, fatally shot Sunday around 5:30 AM outside Orange Line's 35th/Archer station in McKinley Park (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 men who allegedly robbed a person around on 8/24 7 AM at Pulaski Green Line station in West Garfield Park (FOX)

• "Billions for a Route 120 bypass in Lake County? Some residents warn it’s a pricey 'pie in the sky' (Daily Herald)

• "Cortland Street Bridge Closing This Month Until 2027 For Restoration." Here's a decent alternative between the Bloomingdale/606 and Southport (Block Club)

• Praise for Bike the Drive in Tribune letters. But one said BTD, a fundraiser for ATA, is too pricey. Not mentioned: ATA offered 100s of scholarships.

• Loyola University history professor Timothy Gilfoyle leads Midnight Bike Ride this Thursday 9/11, 9 PM in plaza just south of the East Quad

