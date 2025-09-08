Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 8

8:51 AM CDT on September 8, 2025

• Contrary to what's circulating on the Internet, the City of Chicago is not using salt trucks to get rid of ICE (Block Club)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new speed cameras see big early revenue as aldermen tout safety impact" (Tribune)

• Daniella V. Weisman, 48, and dog fatally by Metra UP-N train Saturday around 9:35 AM near Green Bay Road and Maple Hill Road in Glencoe (ABC)

• Man, 26, fatally shot Sunday around 5:30 AM outside Orange Line's 35th/Archer station in McKinley Park (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 men who allegedly robbed a person around on 8/24 7 AM at Pulaski Green Line station in West Garfield Park (FOX)

• "Billions for a Route 120 bypass in Lake County? Some residents warn it’s a pricey 'pie in the sky' (Daily Herald)

• "Cortland Street Bridge Closing This Month Until 2027 For Restoration." Here's a decent alternative between the Bloomingdale/606 and Southport (Block Club)

• Praise for Bike the Drive in Tribune letters. But one said BTD, a fundraiser for ATA, is too pricey. Not mentioned: ATA offered 100s of scholarships.

• Loyola University history professor Timothy Gilfoyle leads Midnight Bike Ride this Thursday 9/11, 9 PM in plaza just south of the East Quad

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

