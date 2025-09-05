Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 5

Sponsored by:

• "CTA to Host Series of Town Hall Meetings Regarding 2026 Budget" 9/16 at Imani Village, 9/18 at Truman College, 9/25 at Malcolm X College

• More coverage of Meet Me on Milwaukee, including interviews with attendees who want to see the car-free street become a permanent fixture (Block Club)

• Public transportation in Englewood is considered so unreliable and dangerous, a GoFundMe has been launched to buy cars for teens to help them access jobs

• Cheeseheads hate this! "Chicago Bears Fans Can Get Free CTA Rides to Monday Night Football"

• Southside Critical Mass goes around Midway Airport tonight, Friday 9/5, meeting 5:45 p.m. and rolling around 6:15, Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th St.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!