Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 5

10:22 AM CDT on September 5, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• "CTA to Host Series of Town Hall Meetings Regarding 2026 Budget" 9/16 at Imani Village, 9/18 at Truman College, 9/25 at Malcolm X College

• More coverage of Meet Me on Milwaukee, including interviews with attendees who want to see the car-free street become a permanent fixture (Block Club)

• Public transportation in Englewood is considered so unreliable and dangerous, a GoFundMe has been launched to buy cars for teens to help them access jobs

• Cheeseheads hate this! "Chicago Bears Fans Can Get Free CTA Rides to Monday Night Football"

• Southside Critical Mass goes around Midway Airport tonight, Friday 9/5, meeting 5:45 p.m. and rolling around 6:15, Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th St.

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Car-Free Streets

Video: Take a virtual trip down the car-free “Hipster Highway” during last Sunday’s inaugural Meet Me on Milwaukee pedestrianization event

September 4, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 4

September 4, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 3

September 3, 2025
DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The future of DLSD is unwritten. But Active Trans’ Bike the Drive once again showcased the virtues of making our shoreline people-friendly

Streetsblog also talked to Envision Unlimited about its adaptive cycling program, which empowered people with special needs to enjoy riding on a car-free DLSD.

September 2, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 2

September 2, 2025
See all posts