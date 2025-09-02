Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 2

Sponsored by:

• State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles said labor agreed to allow interest from Illinois road-fund dollars to be used for the transit fiscal cliff (Center Square)

• "Ald. Martin hosts hearing 9/3, 10:30 at City Hall on proposal to direct all 911 parking violation to Finance rather than CPD" (Bike Grid on Bluesky)

• Driver: If can't drive 6 mph over speed limit, a speed at which a struck person will usually die, without a ticket, "I won't drive down the street" (Sun-Times)

• Red Line service between Howard and Belmont suspended this morning due to medical emergency, now operating with residual delays (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured male pedestrian, 21, 8/31 around 12:30 AM near 13th/Halsted, where a trucker killed Karl Hall, 44, last year (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver seriously injured pedestrian, 19, 8/31 around 1:20 AM near 76th/Cicero. Local Ald. Marty Quinn (13) voted against lower speed limit. (ABC)

• Sun-Times: Felon charged in deadly attack of 9-year-old Elijah Flores last month at Clark/Lake station

• Police release surveillance video of people accused of robbing and beating CTA passenger 8/13 around 7 AM on Red Line train neat State/Lake (ABC)

• Edgewater nabe group prez who railed against "affordable housing advocates from outside the community" has a Broadway zoning op-ed in Tribune.

• Jury awards $425K to former CTA employee who was fired after was fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine when religious exemption was denied (ABC)

• Plan Commission approves $78M rehab of 59th/60th St Metra Station, near future Obama Center (Urbanize)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!