Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 12

• More CTA board meeting coverage: Leerhsen warns of "severe and sobering" choices ahead if lawmakers don’t come through with funding (WTTW)

• Press releases about new CTA initiatives: bus route changes, Narcan machines, track safety tech pilot, and land transaction with Malcom X College

• Hit-and-run driver of 2019 Silver Chevrolet Malibu w/ plate # DH27880 seriously injured pedestrian in crosswalk last night near 79th/Halsted (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver of 2003 Kia Spectra who plowed through anti-ICE protesters Tuesday evening near Monroe/State, broke arm of woman, 66 (Sun-Times)

• 58 affordable apartments new g,rocery store planned for former Roseland Plaza mall site near future 115th St. Red station, parking TBA (Block Club)

• Crain's: "Downtown rents jump as supply pipeline dries up"

• Block Club: "Uber Apologizes For $1.8 Million In Errant Congestion Fee Charges As City Vows To Pay Back The Funds"

