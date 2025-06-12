Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 12

8:47 AM CDT on June 12, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• More CTA board meeting coverage: Leerhsen warns of "severe and sobering" choices ahead if lawmakers don’t come through with funding (WTTW)

• Press releases about new CTA initiatives: bus route changes, Narcan machines, track safety tech pilot, and land transaction with Malcom X College

• Hit-and-run driver of 2019 Silver Chevrolet Malibu w/ plate # DH27880 seriously injured pedestrian in crosswalk last night near 79th/Halsted (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver of 2003 Kia Spectra who plowed through anti-ICE protesters Tuesday evening near Monroe/State, broke arm of woman, 66 (Sun-Times)

• 58 affordable apartments new g,rocery store planned for former Roseland Plaza mall site near future 115th St. Red station, parking TBA (Block Club)

• Crain's: "Downtown rents jump as supply pipeline dries up"

• Block Club: "Uber Apologizes For $1.8 Million In Errant Congestion Fee Charges As City Vows To Pay Back The Funds"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $47,702 with $17,998 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

At a relatively peaceful, productive meeting, CTA board approved bus route changes, Narcan machines, track safety pilot

June 11, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 11

June 11, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 10

June 10, 2025
Red Line Extension

One more reason to proceed with building the Red Line Extension: It could become a pilgrimage route for “Chicago Pope” Leo XIV fans

June 9, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 9

June 9, 2025
See all posts