Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 9

9:50 AM CDT on June 9, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Editorial: Springfield was right to stall — now get transit reform right" (Crain's)

Eno Center for Transportation: "Drama in Chicago and Philadelphia: The Transit Fiscal Cliff Has Arrived"

• Sun-Times letter: "Reliable, fast, mass transit won't be a reality until lawmakers get on board"

• From transit planner Joshua Woods: an article about "how to traverse potential 40% service cuts without triggering a death spiral."

• A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday around 1:46 AM near 150th/Cicero in southwest-suburban Oak Forest (CBS)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver critically injured man, 66, who went into the street to reteive his dog at 100 block of S. Michigan, near Art Institute (ABC)

Arlington Cardinal Saturday night: "Neighborhood K-9 Search, Suspect At Large After Police Respond to Investigate Battery on Metra Near Arlington Park"

• Block Club: "Failed Crosstown Expressway Could Become Bike Trail Connecting Bucktown To Botanic Gardens"

CBS: "By The Hand Club For Kids hosts annual 50-mile 'Bike Across Chicago'"

ATA: "Post your best Bike the Drive photo from any year on Instagram, and in the caption tell us the story behind it" and be in raffle for 2 passes to 8/31 ride"

• "The Original Lake Shore Drive: Understanding how [DuSable] Lake Shore Drive began, and where to go from here." (Emily Hugan)

