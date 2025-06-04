Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 4

9:04 AM CDT on June 4, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Cue the song "Eye of the Tiger." Here's a pep talk from Active Trans: "The push for transit funding and reform in Illinois continues"

• "Johnson urges state lawmakers to tax the 'ultra rich' to avert mass transit cuts" (Sun-Times)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson 'hopeful' on Springfield transit deal before CTA fiscal cliff" (Tribune)

Crain's Daily Gist podcast: "Public transit overhaul derailed"

• Man stabbed man in arm during argument Tuesday around 11:45 AM at Clark Lake subway platform, police are searching for the suspect (ABC)

• Blue Line trains delayed on Near West Side due to person on tracks Tuesday around 5:30 PM near Racine, days after man, 28, electrocuted at Grand (CBS)

• Block Club: "City Must Add 1,700 Crosswalk Signals To Help Blind, Visually Impaired People Under Judge’s Order"

• Block Club: "Chicago Is Sinking: Land Under Our Feet Is Retreating More Than Most Cities"

• Ride Illinois and Pullman National Historical Park offer suggestions for "Great bike rides around Chicagoland" (WBEZ)

• Red Line Extension analyst and transit advocate Nik Hunder appears at News Night panel discussion and BBQ, Th. 6/5, 7 PM, 1048 W. 37th St.

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

The Tribune Editorial Board has a come-to-Jesus moment about what they previously called “the so-called fiscal cliff”

June 4, 2025
CTA

What will it take to ensure competent leadership at the CTA?

June 3, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

The cutting edge: Transit agencies begin planning 40% service reductions

Austin Busch
June 2, 2025
Advocacy

Last week, the Active Transportation Alliance launched the 2025 Bike Commuter Challenge

June 2, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Next stop, fiscal cliff: Advocates respond to Illinois legislators’ failure to fund transit before the deadline

Austin Busch
June 2, 2025
See all posts