Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 4

• Cue the song "Eye of the Tiger." Here's a pep talk from Active Trans: "The push for transit funding and reform in Illinois continues"

• "Johnson urges state lawmakers to tax the 'ultra rich' to avert mass transit cuts" (Sun-Times)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson 'hopeful' on Springfield transit deal before CTA fiscal cliff" (Tribune)

• Crain's Daily Gist podcast: "Public transit overhaul derailed"

• Man stabbed man in arm during argument Tuesday around 11:45 AM at Clark Lake subway platform, police are searching for the suspect (ABC)

• Blue Line trains delayed on Near West Side due to person on tracks Tuesday around 5:30 PM near Racine, days after man, 28, electrocuted at Grand (CBS)

• Block Club: "City Must Add 1,700 Crosswalk Signals To Help Blind, Visually Impaired People Under Judge’s Order"

• Block Club: "Chicago Is Sinking: Land Under Our Feet Is Retreating More Than Most Cities"

• Ride Illinois and Pullman National Historical Park offer suggestions for "Great bike rides around Chicagoland" (WBEZ)

• Red Line Extension analyst and transit advocate Nik Hunder appears at News Night panel discussion and BBQ, Th. 6/5, 7 PM, 1048 W. 37th St.

