Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 3

9:41 AM CDT on June 3, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Tribune Editorial Board 4/27: Transit agencies are "frantically," "panic stoking," and "begging legislators for money" to address the "so-called fiscal cliff."

Tribune Editorial Board 6/3: Whoa, this s--- is real, isn't it?

• "Illinois legislators left Springfield without funding public transit (for now). Here’s what that means for CTA, Metra, Pace." (Tribune)

• "Transit and Environmental Advocates Urge the Legislature to Act on Transit Fiscal Cliff" (Press release via CapitolFax)

• "Public transit funding bill missed a big deadline. What happens next?" (Sun-Times)

• Sun-Times: "As CTA plots budget cuts, riders brace for slashes in service, pricey transport options"

• "Steep service cuts could be coming to Chicago public transit—here’s why" (Time Out)

Active Trans: Some good news for a change: "$139 million for walking, biking, and trails announced from state"

• Driver hit and injured pedestrian this morning around 4:20 AM at Howard/Karlov in Skokie, their condition is stabilized (CBS)

• Female African-American CDOT concrete laborer faced racial and gender-based harassment, threats over pregnancy, lawsuit claims (FOX)

Metra: "Michael Reese redevelopment project to close 27th Street Station for 10 days"

• The great train robbery: Metra UP-W service disrupted by a freight train burglary in suburban Berkeley Tuesday morning (ABC)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

