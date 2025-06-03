Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 3

Sponsored by:

• Tribune Editorial Board 4/27: Transit agencies are "frantically," "panic stoking," and "begging legislators for money" to address the "so-called fiscal cliff."

• Tribune Editorial Board 6/3: Whoa, this s--- is real, isn't it?

• "Illinois legislators left Springfield without funding public transit (for now). Here’s what that means for CTA, Metra, Pace." (Tribune)

• "Transit and Environmental Advocates Urge the Legislature to Act on Transit Fiscal Cliff" (Press release via CapitolFax)

• "Public transit funding bill missed a big deadline. What happens next?" (Sun-Times)

• Sun-Times: "As CTA plots budget cuts, riders brace for slashes in service, pricey transport options"

• "Steep service cuts could be coming to Chicago public transit—here’s why" (Time Out)

• Active Trans: Some good news for a change: "$139 million for walking, biking, and trails announced from state"

• Driver hit and injured pedestrian this morning around 4:20 AM at Howard/Karlov in Skokie, their condition is stabilized (CBS)

• Female African-American CDOT concrete laborer faced racial and gender-based harassment, threats over pregnancy, lawsuit claims (FOX)

• Metra: "Michael Reese redevelopment project to close 27th Street Station for 10 days"

• The great train robbery: Metra UP-W service disrupted by a freight train burglary in suburban Berkeley Tuesday morning (ABC)

