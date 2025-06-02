Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 2

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of "The Night the Transit Funding Bill Didn't Go Down in Springfield": (CapitolFax, Sun-Times, Block Club, Crain's, Trains, Herald, Axios)

• Driver strikes and injures woman, 61, Sunday 11 PM on outbound Eisenhower Expressway near Pulaski (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: "Man Shot By Police After Driving Away From Scene Of A Fight And Striking An Officer, Authorities Say"

• Block Club: "60-Unit 'Passive Living' Affordable Housing Breaks Ground" at 3831 W. Chicago, about a mile from Pulaski Green stop w/ 48 car spots

• Porter County, IN health department gives adult trikes to lower income residents, including those with balance issues, for transportation (Post-Tribune)

• The rainbow (transit) connection: "CTA Unveils 2025 Pride Train and Ventra Card Designs Celebrating Pride"

• Author event for book about cycling around Lake Michigan Thurs. 6/5, 7 PM at Lilliput Books, 2150 N. Halsted St., owned by The Chainlink's Yasmeen Schuller

