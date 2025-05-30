Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 30

Sponsored by:

• Highway to the danger zone: "Cuts To CTA Could Begin Soon If State Doesn’t Fill $770 Million Budget Gap" (Block Club)

• You can't always get what you want: "Chicago transit plan that would raise rideshare taxes, tolls blasted by critics" (NBC)

• Tribune editorial: "Massive transit-rescue package drops in Springfield. Here’s what we like"

• "Illinois lawmakers debate plan to overcome $770 million CTA budget shortfall" (WGN)

• Driver fatally struck boy, 5, in his family's driveway Tuesday around 5:10 PM in 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive in west-suburban St. Charles (CBS)

• Man died of electrocution after coming into contact with third rail of Blue Line near Grand Station in West Town, disrupting O'Hare branch service (ABC)

• CBS: "Father of Barrington teen killed at Metra crossing still fighting for pedestrian gate"

• High Speed Rail Alliance asks for your support at a time when the Trump administration has train travel in its sights

• The great train robbery? SBC contributor Studenkov in Evanston Roundtable: "Union Pacific gives Metra ultimatum as negotiations over access stall"

• More Chicagoland venues offering free transit rides to events, please: "Metra partners up with Ravinia, gives free rides to event for season" (NBC)

• "The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Marathon is Sunday and CTA is Your Most Affordable Ride on Race Day"

