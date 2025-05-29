Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 29

9:02 AM CDT on May 29, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• More coverage of new state bill to replace RTA, reduce Chicago mayor's control of CTA, w/o funding solution (WTTW, Crain's, NBC)

• Sun-Times: State IG's report say CTA workers who processed cash and coins who worked only 3 days/week since 3/20, have gotten paid for 5, costing > $1M

• CBS: Metra NCS trains delayed after derailment near Antioch, no reported injuries

• Little Red discotheque: "CTA and Local DJs Are Coming Back to Provide Commuters with Music and Good Sounds at the 95th/Dan Ryan Terminal"

• CDOT announces "Free 'Learn to Ride' Bike-Riding Classes for Adults and Kids in 2025." Register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

