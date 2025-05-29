Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 29

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of new state bill to replace RTA, reduce Chicago mayor's control of CTA, w/o funding solution (WTTW, Crain's, NBC)

• Sun-Times: State IG's report say CTA workers who processed cash and coins who worked only 3 days/week since 3/20, have gotten paid for 5, costing > $1M

• CBS: Metra NCS trains delayed after derailment near Antioch, no reported injuries

• Little Red discotheque: "CTA and Local DJs Are Coming Back to Provide Commuters with Music and Good Sounds at the 95th/Dan Ryan Terminal"

• CDOT announces "Free 'Learn to Ride' Bike-Riding Classes for Adults and Kids in 2025." Register here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $46,817 with $18,183 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!