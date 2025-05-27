Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 27

9:05 AM CDT on May 27, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

RTA: "Hear what 1000s of residents are telling lawmakers when asking them to Save Transit Now." Use their Save Transit Now form to write your legislator.

• Turning driver killed 2 seniors on Archer in Garfield Ridge March 2024. Turning driver killed Maria Ochoa, 84, on Archer in that community Saturday (NBC)

• SUV driver, 65, citied for failure to reduce speed after fatally striking man, 18, on bike Monday around 4:53 AM in 100 N. block of Michigan Ave. (Block Club)

• Man, 67, in critical condition after falling into the lake while biking Sunday afternoon at 3900 S. and being rescued by CPD marine unit (WGN)

• Man arrested after allegedly entering restricted area of State/Lake station, hiding in grate, and shooting upwards towards street Monday, no injuries (ABC)

• Red and Purple trains delayed by unauthorized person on the tracks Monday around 1:50 PM at Fullerton stop in Lincoln Park, shuttle buses deployed (CBS)

• "Union Pacific asks regulators to dismiss Metra’s request for Chicago trackage rights" (Trains.com)

• It's now easier to reach the beach: "CTA Kicks Off Summer with Added Bus Service to Beaches, Navy Pier and Museums"

ATA's Bike Commuter Challenge begins today, Register here. Celebration Station with swag, treats Wed. 5/28 at The 606 / Churchill Park 4:30-6:30 PM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

