Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 20

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed: CEOs Chicagoland Chamber and Harris Poll: "Our survey shows Cook County residents want transit funded – but not with new taxes" (Tribune)

• Letter: High Speed Rail Alliance makes a pitch for improved rail service between Union Station and O'Hare (Tribune)

• Letter: Strong Towns and Abundance Chicago support state bill to allow homeowners everywhere in Illinois to build ADUs (Sun-Times)

• Lincoln Square Car-Free Zone Delighted Neighbors, Disrupted Some Businesses, Survey Shows (Block Club)

• Person arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing construction crew member, 64, near the Western stop of Forest Park branch, causing train delay (CBS)

• Trains.com: Transfer of operations of Metra's UP-N line took place May 16; dispute over contract continues

• Block Club: "Teens Say Downtown Feels Off-Limits As City Considers 'Snap Curfews'"

• Tribune editorial: Cynical parking meter concessionaire investors may squeeze another $15.5 million out taxpayers due to lack of enforcement during COVID

• Block Club: "Indian Boundary Park’s Iconic Wooden Playground Will Be Rebuilt. Here Are The 3 Finalist Designs"

• Read a press release for the Ride of Silence to honor fallen cyclists Wed. 5/21, gathering at 501 S. DLSD at 5:30 PM, departing at 6. Register here.

• Illini Weekend Getaway, aka "The Champaign of Rides," takes place Fri. 5/30-Sun. 6/1 with multiple routes, meeting at Hampton Inn in Urbana (The Chainlink)

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you.