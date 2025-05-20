Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 20

8:56 AM CDT on May 20, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed: CEOs Chicagoland Chamber and Harris Poll: "Our survey shows Cook County residents want transit funded – but not with new taxes" (Tribune)

• Letter: High Speed Rail Alliance makes a pitch for improved rail service between Union Station and O'Hare (Tribune)

• Letter: Strong Towns and Abundance Chicago support state bill to allow homeowners everywhere in Illinois to build ADUs (Sun-Times)

• Lincoln Square Car-Free Zone Delighted Neighbors, Disrupted Some Businesses, Survey Shows (Block Club)

• Person arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing construction crew member, 64, near the Western stop of Forest Park branch, causing train delay (CBS)

• Trains.com: Transfer of operations of Metra's UP-N line took place May 16; dispute over contract continues

• Block Club: "Teens Say Downtown Feels Off-Limits As City Considers 'Snap Curfews'"

Tribune editorial: Cynical parking meter concessionaire investors may squeeze another $15.5 million out taxpayers due to lack of enforcement during COVID

• Block Club: "Indian Boundary Park’s Iconic Wooden Playground Will Be Rebuilt. Here Are The 3 Finalist Designs"

• Read a press release for the Ride of Silence to honor fallen cyclists Wed. 5/21, gathering at 501 S. DLSD at 5:30 PM, departing at 6. Register here.

Illini Weekend Getaway, aka "The Champaign of Rides," takes place Fri. 5/30-Sun. 6/1 with multiple routes, meeting at Hampton Inn in Urbana (The Chainlink)

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatalities

Turning trucker allegedly disobeyed signal and fatally struck man, 44, next to Juarez High in Pilsen

May 19, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

May 19, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Safe Streets

An intersection redesign advocates pitched years ago might have prevented the latest serious bike injury crash on Wrightwood Avenue

A driver fatally struck Ron Mendoza, 43, at Wrightwood/Pulaski in 2023. Another motorist seriously injured a boy, 16, Thursday at Wrightwood/Cicero.

May 16, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 16

May 16, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Allegedly drunk hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed a man, 76 Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn

May 16, 2025
CTA

Ald. Moore insists that CTA board members who oppose Mayor Johnson’s prez pick, the alder’s ex-COS, would be “backbiting snakes”

May 15, 2025
See all posts