An intersection redesign advocates pitched years ago might have prevented the latest serious bike injury crash on Wrightwood Avenue

Wrightwood Avenue (2600 N.) is one of the most popular east-west bicycle routes on the Northwest Side. It passes through through Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, and Logan Square, where it meets up with Logan Boulevard at the traffic circle. It's designated as a bike-pedestrian-priority Neighborhood Greenway east of Narragansett Avenue (6400), and there are a few blocks of protected bike lanes west of Pulaski Road (4000 W.), with non-protected lanes east of that.

Map of Wrightwood between Narragansett and the Logan Square traffic circle. Image: Chicago Bike Map

But, sadly, Wrightwood has recently seen at least two serious or fatal bike crashes at intersections with arterial streets. In June 2023, a car driver fatally struck fitness instructor Ron Mendoza, 43, at Wrightwood and Pulaski Road (4000 W.) in northwest Logan Square. Read more about that case here. The Chicago Department of Transportation installed the protected bike lanes west of the intersection after Mendoza's death.

"Ghost bike" memorial for Ron Mendoza at Wrightwood/Pulaski. Photo: John Greenfield

Yesterday morning, less than two years later, and only a mile west of Mendoza's crash, another car driver seriously injured a 16-year-old boy on a bike at Wrightwood and Cicero Avenue (4800 W.) in Belmont Cragin. Cicero is a five lane "stroad," which encourages speeding.

Streetsblog learned about the case from a video posted by the Facebook page Belmont Cragin United, which was shared on Twitter by bike advocates. The person filming, riding in a car on Cicero, passes by a damaged green single-speed road bike lying on the painted median of the arterial. "Oh my God, look at that guy," they say sympathetically, referring to the victim. He can be seen in the video, on the west side of Cicero behind a parked car, lying on the street next to the curb with one hand against his head. Four men stand nearby.

The location of the damaged bike in the video. In the clip, the victim is lying in the curb lane on the west side of Cicero, just southwest of his cycle. East of Cicero here, there is a narrow, half-mile-long stretch of parkway that ends at Kostner Avenue (4400 W.) Westbound Wrightwood is on the north side of tht green space, and eastbound traffic uses the lane south of the parkway. The bike rider was heading west. Image: Google Maps

The initial Chicago Police Department statement on the case said the collision took place on Wednesday, May 15, at about 11:35 a.m. The teen was biking west when a 30-year-old woman driving south in a Toyota Camry struck him.

According to CPD, the victim "sustained unspecified injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital." The motorist was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Image of the collision from the crash report.

The Illinois Traffic Crash Report, completed by responding officers, provides more information about what reportedly happened. It does not appear to state whether the westbound bike rider or the southbound driver had the right of way.

However, the report says the motorist told the police that she "did not see the bicyclist until he hit her front windshield." That obviously raises the question of whether she was paying attention to the road in front of her.

The crash report states that the victim's condition at Lurie was "Level 2 Trauma," defined as an emergency that could become life threatening. Let's hope the youth makes a full and fast recovery.

"This is entirely because the protected intersection that advocates pushed for was not installed at this crossing," architect and cycling advocate Jacob E. Peters posted on Bluesky in response to the news. "Westbound cyclists are asked to get between the two portions of Wrightwood with only sharrows [another name for bike-and-chevron "shared lane markings"] and a dashed bus pick up lane. Eastbound is no better and often blocked by illegal parking."

A close-up overhead image of some of the green sharrows guiding bike riders to and from two-way Wrightwood west of Cicero, and the westbound and eastbound lanes on either side of the parkway, east of the arterial. Between the two segments of Wrightwood west and east of Cicero, there's a short, north-south jog on the unsafe highway. Image: Google Maps

Bluesky user babski put in more succinctly, calling the crash, "the result of the s---ty infrastructure at this intersection."

This afternoon, Peters provided Streetsblog with more info about the push for a safer layout for crossing Cicero. "We didn't propose anything specific, other than advocating for a more protected solution," he said. "Cicero being a State route is why CDOT only was able to do as much as they did." The Illinois Department of Transportation has historically tended to block street redesigns on its roads that would improve safety for vulnerable road users, if there's any chance the changes might make driving slightly less convenient.

Peters provided Streetsblog with this "rough and dirty" sketch of what the intersection could look like with safety improvements. He said years ago when he was on the Mayor's Bicycle Advisory Council, later replaced by the Chicago Mobility Collaborative, he pitched something similar to CDOT, but that proposal went nowhere.

A possible redesign on this area. Tan: new sidewalk-level paving and medians. Solid green: raised bike lanes. Semi-transparent green: street-level, paint-only bike lanes on Cicero at crossings. Image: Jacob E. Peters via Google Maps

This "road diet" would calm motor vehicle traffic, and minimize the amount of time bike riders have to share the road with multi-ton vehicles on Cicero. And all that bright green paint would certainly make it more likely drivers would notice people on bikes in the road before they struck them. So, yes, the protected intersection that the authorities rejected certainly would have helped prevent this latest disaster.

