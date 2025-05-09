Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 9

9:35 AM CDT on May 9, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "RTA legislative proposal can deliver faster, more frequent, safer, reliable transit service," including a regional Transit Ambassador Pilot Program 

• Op-ed from president of the Civic Foundation: "How Chicago transit is governed requires reform before the state rescues it with cash" (Tribune)

• "Public outcry against proposed cuts to Chicago-area transit system" (World Socialist Website)

• "Portage Park Neighbors Oppose Revised Plans For Drive-Thru Panda Express" (Block Club)

• Op-ed: "Expanding housing access to recently incarcerated Illinoisans is a worthwhile investment" (Sun-Times)

• Here's Active Trans' writeup of their Movers and Shakers Ball, including lots of photos of attendees

Divvy bike-share offers a new Popemobile. Will Pope Leo XIV return to his birthplace for a Blessing of the Bikes?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,955 with $20,045 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

